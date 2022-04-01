Sign up
Photo 465
Heron taking off
Taken with my "newest" camera; a 12Mp Panasonic GF1 from 2009! I paid 32 Euro for this one including shipping :-)
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GF1
Taken
1st April 2022 5:03pm
Tags
heron
