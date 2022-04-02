Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 466
Mirror
I went for a short hike today with my new, old Panasonic GF1. I am amazed by the focusing (slow but precise) and image quality of this 13 year old camera!
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
503
photos
50
followers
30
following
127% complete
View this month »
459
460
461
462
463
464
465
466
Latest from all albums
460
461
462
463
464
465
37
466
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GF1
Taken
2nd April 2022 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old camera
,
norway
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close