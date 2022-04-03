Previous
Next
On the right track? by helstor365
Photo 467

On the right track?

Snow, sleet and rain today so I sought refuge in the railway station :-)
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
127% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Helena
Interesting everyday sight
April 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
Definitly on the right track! Great shot of these onderful lines and lights.
April 3rd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Wow! So great! I love this. Looks like selective colour but it is not, right? Excellent!
April 3rd, 2022  
Helge E. Storheim ace
@monikozi Thank you Moni. No selective colour but I did boost the saturation and luminosity of the orange colour a bit :-)
April 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise