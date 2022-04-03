Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 467
On the right track?
Snow, sleet and rain today so I sought refuge in the railway station :-)
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
504
photos
50
followers
30
following
127% complete
View this month »
460
461
462
463
464
465
466
467
Latest from all albums
461
462
463
464
465
37
466
467
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
3rd April 2022 7:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Helena
Interesting everyday sight
April 3rd, 2022
Diana
ace
Definitly on the right track! Great shot of these onderful lines and lights.
April 3rd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Wow! So great! I love this. Looks like selective colour but it is not, right? Excellent!
April 3rd, 2022
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@monikozi
Thank you Moni. No selective colour but I did boost the saturation and luminosity of the orange colour a bit :-)
April 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close