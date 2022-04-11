Previous
Test shot by helstor365
Photo 475

Test shot

Got a new, old camera in the mail today... actually it was just the lens I was interested in but there was also a camera (a Fujifilm X-T10) attached to the lens.

Anyway, I got it for a really good price so I'll probably just flip the camera and I will then have gotten the lens for a really, REALLY good price :-)

This was a test shot I took with the camera/lens combo on my way home from picking it up at the post office (I love that sky!)
Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice cloud detail indeed!
April 11th, 2022  
