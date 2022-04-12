Sign up
Photo 476
Starling
Lots of starlings around at the moment
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
0
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
513
photos
52
followers
31
following
469
470
471
472
473
474
475
476
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
12th April 2022 1:50pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
starling
