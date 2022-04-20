Sign up
Photo 484
Blue skies
Nice, spring day in Bergen.
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
0
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
523
photos
52
followers
31
following
132% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T10
Taken
20th April 2022 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
