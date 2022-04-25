Sign up
Photo 489
A pine tree and some islands in the mist
I was out early with my camera today :-)
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
25th April 2022 8:54am
mist
norway
