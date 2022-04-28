Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 492
Men at work
The finishing touches of the outside of the new swimming pool.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
28th April 2022 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kartia
ace
Oh I like all the stretcher bond lines, and the reflections. Looks like it will be a beautiful building once complete.
Must admit, when I first read the caption I was expecting a picture involving music!
April 28th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great patterns and reflection. I like this a lot!
April 28th, 2022
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@kartia
I guess that is understandable when one comes from a land down under 😀😀😀
April 28th, 2022
