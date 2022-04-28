Previous
Men at work by helstor365
Photo 492

Men at work

The finishing touches of the outside of the new swimming pool.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Kartia ace
Oh I like all the stretcher bond lines, and the reflections. Looks like it will be a beautiful building once complete.
Must admit, when I first read the caption I was expecting a picture involving music!
April 28th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great patterns and reflection. I like this a lot!
April 28th, 2022  
Helge E. Storheim ace
@kartia I guess that is understandable when one comes from a land down under 😀😀😀
April 28th, 2022  
