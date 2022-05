Accordion Recruitment Officer :-)

The little boy was fascinated with the accordion so the guy let him press the keys while he was pushing and pulling the bellow.



I'm not very comfortable with people spotting me when I do street photography so I tend to mostly shoot people walking away from me (or people who are on their phones because they have no clue what is going on around them :-), but I just had to take this shot even though I knew the guy was looking at me.