Previous
Next
Plan-B (It's all I have today edition :-) by helstor365
Photo 557

Plan-B (It's all I have today edition :-)

I've been busy putting down a new floor in the kitchen today so I haven't had time to take a photo. That's why I post a quick snap from my balcony today :-)
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
152% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise