Photo 557
Plan-B (It's all I have today edition :-)
I've been busy putting down a new floor in the kitchen today so I haven't had time to take a photo. That's why I post a quick snap from my balcony today :-)
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
29th June 2022 10:06pm
Tags
plan-b
