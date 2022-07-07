Brilliant idea or cheating? :-)

Total lack of inspiration at the moment! I went for a walk but didn't even take my camera out of the bag.



For a while I have been wanting to try to digitize some old 35mm film negatives by photographing them with my camera and I thought today would be a good day to try that :-) So this is a photo of me in Rhodes taken some time in the 80s - but the photo of the photo of me in Greece in the 80s is taken in my kitchen today :-)



Considering this was just a quick test with everything balanced on the kitchen worktop and a not very well cared for negative from the 80s I am actually quite pleased wit the result.



I think from now on this will be my Plan C :-)