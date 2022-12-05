Previous
Point & Shoot CCD magic :-) by helstor365
Photo 715

Point & Shoot CCD magic :-)

I bought myself an x-mas present today... a "new", old camera (what else :-). Hopefully it will be here in a few days.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
moni kozi ace
This is a wonderful shot!
Enjoy your gift, when it arrives!
December 5th, 2022  
