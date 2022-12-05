Sign up
Photo 715
Point & Shoot CCD magic :-)
I bought myself an x-mas present today... a "new", old camera (what else :-). Hopefully it will be here in a few days.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
793
photos
73
followers
34
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon DIGITAL IXUS 95 IS
Taken
5th December 2022 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ccd
moni kozi
ace
This is a wonderful shot!
Enjoy your gift, when it arrives!
December 5th, 2022
Enjoy your gift, when it arrives!