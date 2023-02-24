Sign up
Photo 796
Tulips
I shot this one top-down with the original Canon M with the Holga lens. After editing it I opened the image in Microsoft Photos and added the "Vintage" filter to it.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M
Taken
24th February 2023 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holga
,
tulips
Leave a Comment
