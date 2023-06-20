Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 912
Old boat under the bridge
I know I have posted a photo of this old wooden boat before, but I didn't include the boat houses in the background framed up by the bridge back then. Anyway, it is a nice boat so I think it is worth a second look :-)
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1039
photos
75
followers
33
following
249% complete
View this month »
905
906
907
908
909
910
911
912
Latest from all albums
908
909
125
910
126
911
127
912
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
20th June 2023 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
boat
Diana
ace
Love the pop of red and reflections.
June 20th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful composition
June 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close