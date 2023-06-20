Previous
Old boat under the bridge by helstor365
Photo 912

Old boat under the bridge

I know I have posted a photo of this old wooden boat before, but I didn't include the boat houses in the background framed up by the bridge back then. Anyway, it is a nice boat so I think it is worth a second look :-)
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
Love the pop of red and reflections.
June 20th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful composition
June 20th, 2023  
