Previous
Photo 953
View from my new flat in Oslo...
well, mine for the next 4 days at least 😁
The orange building confused me a little at first, but it really has a sloped facade.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1092
photos
73
followers
32
following
Tags
oslo
Diane
ace
Interesting--I wondered about the orange building. Have a good stay in Oslo!
July 31st, 2023
