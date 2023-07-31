Previous
View from my new flat in Oslo... by helstor365
Photo 953

View from my new flat in Oslo...

well, mine for the next 4 days at least 😁

The orange building confused me a little at first, but it really has a sloped facade.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
Interesting--I wondered about the orange building. Have a good stay in Oslo!
July 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise