Previous
Avocado plant abstract by helstor365
Photo 990

Avocado plant abstract

Something very different today.

Shadow of my avocado plant on the kitchen wall. Very little editing, just boosting shadows and adding a green tint (the kitchen wall is actually olive green :-)

6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
271% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise