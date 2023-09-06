Sign up
Photo 990
Avocado plant abstract
Something very different today.
Shadow of my avocado plant on the kitchen wall. Very little editing, just boosting shadows and adding a green tint (the kitchen wall is actually olive green :-)
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1143
photos
76
followers
31
following
271% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
6th September 2023 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
avocado
