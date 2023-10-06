Sign up
Photo 1020
Wet autumn
Today it has been so wet that the only camera I felt comfortable taking with me out was the waterproof Olympus TG-5 :-)
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Album
365
Camera
TG-5
Taken
6th October 2023 10:31am
Tags
autumn
maple
Lin
ace
A lovely "weather in Autumn" capture.
October 6th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
October 6th, 2023
