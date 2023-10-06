Previous
Wet autumn by helstor365
Wet autumn

Today it has been so wet that the only camera I felt comfortable taking with me out was the waterproof Olympus TG-5 :-)
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
A lovely "weather in Autumn" capture.
October 6th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
October 6th, 2023  
