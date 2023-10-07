Previous
Bergen harbour and the Rosenkrantz tower by helstor365
Bergen harbour and the Rosenkrantz tower

The wind was bitingly cold so I just took a few snaps and went back home :-)
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 7th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great shot. Even feels cold from here!
October 7th, 2023  
