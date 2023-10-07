Sign up
Photo 1021
Bergen harbour and the Rosenkrantz tower
The wind was bitingly cold so I just took a few snaps and went back home :-)
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
Tags
harbor
,
harbour
,
bergen
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 7th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great shot. Even feels cold from here!
October 7th, 2023
