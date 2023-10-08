Sign up
Previous
Photo 1022
Autumn
Another photo with autumn colours. Same view as the photo 3 days ago, but I included the rock this time (and since there was no colour in the sky today I spent a bit more time editing the colours of the trees instead :-)
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1183
photos
78
followers
32
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X
Taken
8th October 2023 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
lake
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 8th, 2023
