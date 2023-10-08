Previous
Autumn by helstor365
Photo 1022

Autumn

Another photo with autumn colours. Same view as the photo 3 days ago, but I included the rock this time (and since there was no colour in the sky today I spent a bit more time editing the colours of the trees instead :-)
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 8th, 2023  
