Round and round.... by helstor365
Photo 1050

Round and round....

5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and scene with a gorgeous cloudscape. I am amazed that there are never any people around, do you dodge them?
November 5th, 2023  
Helge E. Storheim ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanks Diana, This is at the back of the mall and everything is closed on Sundays so no people hanging around here. I never clone out people, I rather wish I was brave enough to photograph more of them :-)
November 5th, 2023  
