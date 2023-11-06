Sign up
Photo 1051
Reflections
Reflections in the windows of the City Rail depot.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GM5
Taken
6th November 2023 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
windows
,
city rail
Diana
ace
Fabulous reflections and repetitive shapes.
November 6th, 2023
