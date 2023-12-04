Sign up
Previous
Photo 1079
Birch
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1268
photos
80
followers
31
following
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1075
187
1076
1077
188
1078
189
1079
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX800
Taken
4th December 2023 1:44pm
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
birch
Dorothy
ace
Fabulous sparkling landscape.
December 4th, 2023
