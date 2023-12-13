Sign up
Photo 1088
Track grinder
I haven't seen this one before. Apparently it is used to grind and polish the tracks and as a track snowplow
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Tags
track grinder
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 13th, 2023
