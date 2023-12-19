Previous
Bouquet by helstor365
Photo 1094

Bouquet

My back is acting up big time atm and today was really bad. Managed to get my steps in but didn't even get the camera out of the bag.

This bouquet was shot with the 24 year (almost) old Agfa camera when I got back home.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
299% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely - I have back problems so I sympathize
December 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise