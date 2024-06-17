Previous
Sad looking still life by helstor365
Photo 1275

Sad looking still life

I was going to take two shots of this scene ; one with the UFO lens and one with he Holga to compare the results but after I had shot the UFO lens it started raining like crazy so I had to quit. I'll probably try again later.

Anyway, I was surprised at the results I got with the UFO lens. Quite sharp at this distance. It is a temperamental lens, sometimes it gives me results that I don't really expect or can explain (both positive and negative).

It is not as temperamental as the Holga though. That lens is not only unpredictable but I have two Holgas; one for the Canon M cameras and one for Panasonic/Olympus. The Canon version I'm starting to get to grips with but the Olympus/Panasonic version I don't think I've been able to get a usable photo with yet..... but then I guess that is part of the fun of using these kinds of lenses :-)

Oh and don't mind the heavy vignette in this photo I added that in PhotoShop :-)
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
349% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It might be a sad looking still life but it is a fabulous image!
June 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise