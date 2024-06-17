Sad looking still life

I was going to take two shots of this scene ; one with the UFO lens and one with he Holga to compare the results but after I had shot the UFO lens it started raining like crazy so I had to quit. I'll probably try again later.



Anyway, I was surprised at the results I got with the UFO lens. Quite sharp at this distance. It is a temperamental lens, sometimes it gives me results that I don't really expect or can explain (both positive and negative).



It is not as temperamental as the Holga though. That lens is not only unpredictable but I have two Holgas; one for the Canon M cameras and one for Panasonic/Olympus. The Canon version I'm starting to get to grips with but the Olympus/Panasonic version I don't think I've been able to get a usable photo with yet..... but then I guess that is part of the fun of using these kinds of lenses :-)



Oh and don't mind the heavy vignette in this photo I added that in PhotoShop :-)