Photo 1138
Dead tree
A tiny bit of blue sky in between all the showers. Tomorrow the forecast says it is going to rain all day. I should have shot the TG-5 one extra week :-)
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
g1x
,
1 week-1 camera
Corinne C
ace
Great light and colors
February 1st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Excellent
February 1st, 2024
