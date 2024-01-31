Previous
Empty house by helstor365
Photo 1137

Empty house

It's a miserable day here today so here's a photo of a miserable, empty house!

There is a storm hitting the coast just now with winds up to hurricane force. Like before we're lucky not to be in the direct path of the storm but it is still very wet and windy here right now.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
311% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a pity that nobody cares about this house, it could look rather nice.
January 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise