Previous
Photo 1137
Empty house
It's a miserable day here today so here's a photo of a miserable, empty house!
There is a storm hitting the coast just now with winds up to hurricane force. Like before we're lucky not to be in the direct path of the storm but it is still very wet and windy here right now.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark II
Taken
31st January 2024 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
g1x
,
1 week-1 camera
Diana
ace
Such a pity that nobody cares about this house, it could look rather nice.
January 31st, 2024
