Blue by helstor365
Photo 1139

Blue

It is dark and it is raining and I normally wouldn't have gone out in these conditions but today I had to... :-) I actually took the waterproof TG-5 with me because I wasn't sure I should risk taking the G1x out of the bag. In the end I did but but I kept the camera safe and dry under a large umbrella.

Having complained about the conditions I have to admit that when the weather is like this there is a good chance of getting some different and unique shots.

Oh, and the shots today have been totally saved by the AI noise reduction.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Helge E. Storheim

Corinne C ace
Wonderful minimalist image
February 2nd, 2024  
