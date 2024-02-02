Blue

It is dark and it is raining and I normally wouldn't have gone out in these conditions but today I had to... :-) I actually took the waterproof TG-5 with me because I wasn't sure I should risk taking the G1x out of the bag. In the end I did but but I kept the camera safe and dry under a large umbrella.



Having complained about the conditions I have to admit that when the weather is like this there is a good chance of getting some different and unique shots.



Oh, and the shots today have been totally saved by the AI noise reduction.