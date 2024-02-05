Previous
Local park by helstor365
Photo 1142

Local park

The camera this week is the biggest camera I own. It is also one of my all time favourites: The Canon 5D Mark 1, also known as the 5D Classic.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
312% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise