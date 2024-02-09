Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1146
Snow and cold weather
-9C this morning
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1367
photos
89
followers
33
following
313% complete
View this month »
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
Latest from all albums
218
1143
219
1144
220
1145
221
1146
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D
Taken
9th February 2024 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
5d
,
1 week-1 camera
Diana
ace
such a fabulous shot and scene.
February 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close