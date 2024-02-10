Potpourri

Well, this puts a damper on the proceedings! Lately I've been having some slight pain in my lower back (not unusual) but yesterday while I was out walking I stepped on some fresh snow with ice underneath.. long story short: I fell on my butt! It wasn't a hard fall, it didn't hurt and I was more worried about my camera which also hit the ground and was focusing quite erratically for a while. Anyway, after a few hours the camera was fine again.... but I wasn't!



It is painful to lie down, it is painful to sit and it is painful to walk and trying to move from one of those states to another is even more painful. I sneezed earlier today and that was very painful :-)



I'm now on a heavy duty mix of regular painkillers and NSAIDs and hopefully I'll be back in business in 2 or 3 days.



So far this year I have averaged a little over 16000 steps pr. day. So far today I have managed 650 (painful) steps, so no going for a walk to take photos. Instead, here is a photo of a bowl of potpourri :-)