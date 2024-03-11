Looking up

This week I am shooting the Canon G5X (it is basically a G7X with an EVF and a fully articulated screen). I do have a Canon G7X as well (Both cameras are first generation so around 10 years old). They both have a 20 megapixel 1 inch sensor and a FF equivalent 24-100mm lens.



If the format of the image today seems a little unusual it is because for the first time I've cropped an image to a ratio of 65x24. This format was used in an old Hasselblad film camera called XPan (there was also a Fujifilm version of the camera called TX-1). The camera used regular 35mm film but could take one image over two 35mm frames hence the 65x24 ratio. As the top and bottom of this image was black the crop seemed to work well and I really like it and will probably experiment more with this format.