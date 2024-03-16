Previous
The Lea Park by helstor365
Photo 1182

The Lea Park

Not exactly typical Norwegian architecture. It was the home of ship owner Erik Grant Lea.

Here is what Wikipedia has to say about him:

"Erik Lawrence Grant Lea (October 15, 1892 – April 28, 1979) was a Norwegian ship-owner, banker, insurer and mill owner. He became one of the most mythical tycoons of the boom years of World War I in Norway. Those that grew up in Bergen after World War II could hardly avoid hearing the fairy tale about Lea, a fellow citizen, who became the richest ship owner in the world, married an Indian princess, and then lost everything"


16th March 2024

Helge E. Storheim

Corinne C
A beautiful property and a sad story
March 16th, 2024  
