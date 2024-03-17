Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1183
Viking ship
Detail from a railing/fence
That's one week with the Canon G5X finished. As I have already mentioned, a very good camera - great IQ and great handling. Much better than the Canon S120 but the S120 is a lot more fun to shoot with.
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1422
photos
87
followers
33
following
324% complete
View this month »
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
Latest from all albums
1178
1179
1180
238
1181
239
1182
1183
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X
Taken
17th March 2024 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
g5x
,
1 week-1 camera
Diana
ace
I love the details and tones here, wonderful find and close up.
March 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close