Viking ship by helstor365
Photo 1183

Viking ship

Detail from a railing/fence

That's one week with the Canon G5X finished. As I have already mentioned, a very good camera - great IQ and great handling. Much better than the Canon S120 but the S120 is a lot more fun to shoot with.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Helge E. Storheim

I love the details and tones here, wonderful find and close up.
March 17th, 2024  
