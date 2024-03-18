Sign up
Photo 1184
More signs of spring
The fountain in the lake in the City Park has been turned on (but there is still snow on the mountains and the wind today was biting cold)
The camera this week is Fujifilm X20, a premium compact camera from 2013 with a 2/3 inch sensor and full frame equivalent lens of 28-112mm.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
x20
,
1 week-1 camera
Diana
ace
Lovely capture.
March 18th, 2024
