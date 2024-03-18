Previous
More signs of spring by helstor365
Photo 1184

More signs of spring

The fountain in the lake in the City Park has been turned on (but there is still snow on the mountains and the wind today was biting cold)

The camera this week is Fujifilm X20, a premium compact camera from 2013 with a 2/3 inch sensor and full frame equivalent lens of 28-112mm.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
Lovely capture.
March 18th, 2024  
