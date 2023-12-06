Previous
New camera day! by helstor365
191 / 365

New camera day!

But this one is special.... it is an Agfa CL20 from 2000. It has 0.8 megapixels, no screen just an optical viewfinder and it records images on Compact Flash cards.

The photo of the Agfa is taken with another camera from 2000, a Canon S20 but the canon has a sensor with a whopping 3,3 megapixels :-)

I have taken a few test-shots with the Agfa and the images look exactly like I expected images from a 23 year old digital camera with 0,8 megapixels to look.

A true digital Lomo/Lo-Fi camera!
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
You must have quite a great collection Helge!
December 6th, 2023  
Neil ace
Look forward to seeing the results
December 6th, 2023  
