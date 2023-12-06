New camera day!

But this one is special.... it is an Agfa CL20 from 2000. It has 0.8 megapixels, no screen just an optical viewfinder and it records images on Compact Flash cards.



The photo of the Agfa is taken with another camera from 2000, a Canon S20 but the canon has a sensor with a whopping 3,3 megapixels :-)



I have taken a few test-shots with the Agfa and the images look exactly like I expected images from a 23 year old digital camera with 0,8 megapixels to look.



A true digital Lomo/Lo-Fi camera!