Previous
Pallet & graffiti by helstor365
192 / 365

Pallet & graffiti

Quick test shot with the Agfa camera while doing the grocery shopping this morning. This is a full size image from the camera.. this is how big a 0.8 megapixel image is :-)

I just love how this looks and I think this camera will challenge me and how I look at things because this is NOT a camera to take pretty pictures with :-)
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
52% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise