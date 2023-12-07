Sign up
Previous
192 / 365
Pallet & graffiti
Quick test shot with the Agfa camera while doing the grocery shopping this morning. This is a full size image from the camera.. this is how big a 0.8 megapixel image is :-)
I just love how this looks and I think this camera will challenge me and how I look at things because this is NOT a camera to take pretty pictures with :-)
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1273
photos
80
followers
31
following
Tags
lomo
,
lomography
,
lofi
,
agfa
