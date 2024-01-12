Previous
Misty by helstor365
206 / 365

Misty

An extra M100 shot today
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

Beautifully misty
January 12th, 2024  
Fantastic
January 12th, 2024  
