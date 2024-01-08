Previous
Canon M100 by helstor365
Canon M100

Small and compact and with the 22mm (35mm FF equivalent) lens it is almost pocketable. A Ricoh GR challenger for 1/3 of the price? :-)
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Helge E. Storheim

Joan Robillard
Wonderful
January 8th, 2024  
Corinne C
Looks like a lot of fun in a small(er) package.
January 8th, 2024  
