205 / 365
Canon M100
Small and compact and with the 22mm (35mm FF equivalent) lens it is almost pocketable. A Ricoh GR challenger for 1/3 of the price? :-)
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
1 week-1 camera
,
m100
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 8th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Looks like a lot of fun in a small(er) package.
January 8th, 2024
