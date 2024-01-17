Previous
Sunset by helstor365
209 / 365

Sunset

Lake in front completely frozen.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
57% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Wowee - what a wonderful sight. Beautiful image.
January 17th, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Flott. Ser kaldt ut. Sikkert kaldere enn hva dere er vant til på de trakter.
January 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise