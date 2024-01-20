Sign up
Previous
210 / 365
Plan-B (Olympus XZ1 edition :-)
You are probably bored of this view by now ;-)
Just to document the amount of snow before it disappears.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1336
photos
87
followers
33
following
57% complete
Views
5
Album
Camera
XZ-1
Taken
20th January 2024 9:51am
Tags
xz1
,
1 week-1 camera
