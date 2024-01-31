Previous
Past its sell by date by helstor365
214 / 365

Past its sell by date

I still like to play with the lens at 120mm and f/3.9 aperture :-)
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It sure has an amazing dof!
January 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise