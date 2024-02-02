Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
215 / 365
Picknick anyone? ;-)
I wonder what that single light on the horizon is......
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1354
photos
89
followers
33
following
58% complete
View this month »
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
Latest from all albums
1134
1135
1136
214
1137
1138
215
1139
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark II
Taken
2nd February 2024 8:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
g1x
,
1 week-1 camera
Corinne C
ace
Maybe another day 😊
February 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close