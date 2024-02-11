Sign up
222 / 365
Frozen swamp
But it is already raining so it won't stay frozen for long..
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1370
photos
89
followers
33
following
60% complete
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
1144
220
1145
221
1146
1147
222
1148
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
Canon EOS 5D
Taken
11th February 2024 12:31pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
5d
,
1 week-1 camera
