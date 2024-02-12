Previous
Canon 5D vs. Samsung ST30 by helstor365
223 / 365

Canon 5D vs. Samsung ST30

It seems logical that after a week of shooting the largest camera I own, I shoot choose the smallest camera I own to shoot this week (even if it is only to create this ridiculous photo to compare the two :-)

The Samsung ST30 is a small compact camera from 2011. It has a tiny 10 megapixel CCD sensor (cell phone sensor) and an optical zoom that goes from 28mm to 80mm field of view (FF equivalent). The zoom lens I have on the Canon 5D in these photos is also a 28-80mm lens! The 5D weighs 915 grams (without the lens) and The Samsung weighs 95 grams (with the lens :-)

The Samsung only shoots jpgs only.
12th February 2024

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
moni kozi
That Samsung looks like a little amethyst gem. I love how it looks, especially next to that giant.
February 12th, 2024  
