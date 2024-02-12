Canon 5D vs. Samsung ST30

It seems logical that after a week of shooting the largest camera I own, I shoot choose the smallest camera I own to shoot this week (even if it is only to create this ridiculous photo to compare the two :-)



The Samsung ST30 is a small compact camera from 2011. It has a tiny 10 megapixel CCD sensor (cell phone sensor) and an optical zoom that goes from 28mm to 80mm field of view (FF equivalent). The zoom lens I have on the Canon 5D in these photos is also a 28-80mm lens! The 5D weighs 915 grams (without the lens) and The Samsung weighs 95 grams (with the lens :-)



The Samsung only shoots jpgs only.