Previous
224 / 365
Biker
The arch with neon lights seems to display continuous live weather stats!
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
1 week-1 camera
st30
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this interesting scene and colours.
February 16th, 2024
