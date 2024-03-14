Sign up
20 / 365
Edward Scissorhands
Diary shot!
Went to see Matthew Bourne's Edward Scissorhands at the Mayflower Theatre last night.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
3834
photos
84
followers
30
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
14th March 2024 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
diary shot
,
mayflower theatre
,
iphone 12 mini
