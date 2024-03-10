Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
19 / 365
Vase Interior
The interior of a lovely geometric-patterned vase my OH has 3d-printed for Mother's Day.
Kinda of hard to get 'straight' as the pattern uses an odd number of repetitions.
Ended up using my RX10 as the small lens could fit through the neck of the vase.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
3833
photos
85
followers
30
following
5% complete
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2024
Camera
DSC-RX100M4
Taken
10th March 2024 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
3d-printing
,
rx10
,
sony rx10 iv
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close