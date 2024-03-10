Previous
Vase Interior by humphreyhippo
19 / 365

Vase Interior

The interior of a lovely geometric-patterned vase my OH has 3d-printed for Mother's Day.

Kinda of hard to get 'straight' as the pattern uses an odd number of repetitions.
Ended up using my RX10 as the small lens could fit through the neck of the vase.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise