Previous
301 / 365
Magnificent letter box
In Union Station, Chicago. You don’t see many of these anymore.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
5
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
332
photos
55
followers
101
following
82% complete
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
21st February 2024 6:14pm
Tags
box
,
letter
,
chicago
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
February 22nd, 2024
John Falconer
ace
It’s beautiful. Great capture. It would be a full time job keeping it clean.
February 22nd, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
Do you think those are dragons on it?!
February 22nd, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautifully capture, I like this.
February 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So elegant !
February 22nd, 2024
