Magnificent letter box by illinilass
301 / 365

Magnificent letter box

In Union Station, Chicago. You don’t see many of these anymore.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
February 22nd, 2024  
John Falconer ace
It’s beautiful. Great capture. It would be a full time job keeping it clean.
February 22nd, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
Do you think those are dragons on it?!
February 22nd, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautifully capture, I like this.
February 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So elegant !
February 22nd, 2024  
