300 / 365
Back to Chicago today
Our plays have started again. This one wasn’t very good. Took place in a boarding house during the depression and all the boarders and owners of the house had problems. The music was by Bob Dylan. Of course, we had lots of fun and good food.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
