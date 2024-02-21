Previous
Back to Chicago today by illinilass
300 / 365

Back to Chicago today

Our plays have started again. This one wasn’t very good. Took place in a boarding house during the depression and all the boarders and owners of the house had problems. The music was by Bob Dylan. Of course, we had lots of fun and good food.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
82% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise